Subhead Pins all four opponents in tourney; Jessica Edwards places sixth

The second individual state championship in Ohio high school girls wrestling in 2021 was won by a Harrison High School freshman. Chloe Dearwester pinned all four opponents she faced in the state tournament Feb. 20 at Hilliard Davidson High School to win the 106-pound weight class – the second-lowest weight class after 101 pounds. Dearwester needed less than two minutes total (the length of one…