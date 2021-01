Subhead Frosh Wismann tabbed all-tourney after 51-37 victory

South Dearborn girls are all smiles after posting their first win of the season, 51-37 over Rising Sun, in the River Town Classic consolation final. Bernadette Wismann (2) was named all-tourney. Jim Buchberger/The Register

AURORA - Friday night’s 21st River Town Classic consolation final saw South Dearborn girls basketball register its first win of the season, 51-37 over Rising Sun, for a third place tournament finish. Avenging their 53-45 regular season home loss to Rising Sun Dec. 2, first-year coach Darryl Gibbs’ Lady Knights finally broke into the win column in their 14th game of 2020-21. Depleted Rising Sun…