Dee Mondary, second from right, shakes the hand of his friend and former mayor Brent Bascom at his retirement gathering in the parking lot of City Hall. Also pictured are former mayor Mark Guard, who hired Mondary in 1994, and current mayor Steve Slack. SUBMITTED PHOTO

For the past year, Dee Mondary has been training a new employee to fill his shoes as the wastewater and water treatment operator for Rising Sun. After almost 30 years of loyal service, Mondary gets to hang his hat and relax. Not only has he served his hometown, he also served the United States as a radio operator with the Marines from 1977-1980. Other employment opportunities led him to live in…