2021 road work has funding

A few road projects will be worked on next year after the state awarded Community Crossing Matching Grants. Rising Sun will work on

repaving some more roads in the city after receiving $192,118.50 in the grant program.



The grants, totaling $101 million to 241 Indiana cities, towns and counties, through Community Crossing, which is a component of Gov. Eric

Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program.



The states supplies 75% of the cost of a project to cities and towns under 10,000 population, and 50% to counties. “As we navigate through

the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re as committed as ever to improving and building our state’s infrastructure. I’m incredibly pleased that we’re able to fund all of the high-priority local road projects submitted in this round,” said Holcomb. “Taking care of our local roads is key to making sure our communities remain attractive places to grow businesses and create careers.”



The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $830 million in state matching funds for construction projects. In response to

revenue uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, INDOT moved this call for projects, originally scheduled for July, to September. The

$101 million award is funded by the balance available in the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund at the end of the 2020 fiscal

year as well as revenue collected so far in the 2021 fiscal year.