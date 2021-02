The COVID vaccination clinic will be open tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 20) thanks to Clark County. County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Eliason said Dearborn is “borrowing” enough vaccines to cover all of the appointments for Saturday. The clinic is open from 8:30-11:30 a.m. “Clark had extra and we are using just enough to cover our appointments,” Eliason said. “We’ll have at least enough for that. …

