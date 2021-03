Subhead L’burg Main Street hopes to attract shoppers

The Lawrenceburg Farmers Market is moving. This year, the market is moving to Civic Park to take advantage of the downtown businesses and what the park can offer. “We are encouraging people to come downtown and support the businesses downtown,” said Lawrenceburg Main Street Director Michelle Cone. “We are committed to local food.” There are plans to shut down Short Street during the market,…