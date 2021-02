Subhead Moores Hill done at end of school year; kids moving to Aurora, Dillsboro

Moores Hill Elementary will be closing at the end of this school year after a 7-0 vote by the South Dearborn School Corporation board. Saving the corporation money so it can be put to managing the declining enrollment, enhancing curriculum and extracurriculars for all students, and securing necessary funding to pay staff were reasons in the discussion of shutting the school down. “With the…