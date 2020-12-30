‘Tis the season to go skating

Body

While temperatures weren’t freezing on Dec. 22, people still took to the ice to bask in the holiday season. Grace Pennington and Brooke Wagner, students from Sunman-Dearborn Middle School, glided around the Lawrenceburg Ice Rink in Todd-Creech Memorial Park Pavilion on Tate Street. Pennington said it was a nice way to spend their break from school and a great way to see people she wouldn’t normally get to see due to the fact that school has been remote. “E-learning has been hard on a lot of kids and a lot of kids have had a hard time learning since you can’t be in the classroom,” she said. This trip to the ice rink was Wagner’s first time ice skating. “I like how you can just kind of glide,” she said. “It is actually fun and I would definitely come back again.” The best part about it for both of the girls was seeing the communal spirit spread through the people participating. “It’s nice to see how many families and big groups of people actually come to hang out together,” Pennington said. The ice rink is open every day from noon-9 p.m., including New Year’s Day, but is closing at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Ice Rink Manager Dee Abbott said COVID-19 hasn’t ruined the public’s holiday spirit. “Because of everything we’ve dealt with this past year with COVID, politics and riots you would think you would have people who were cynical and angry and I haven’t seen that here,” she said. “People have been very nice, understanding and kind.” With COVID-19 canceling events left and right the ice rink wasn’t able to do the events they usually hold every year such as the teen night and Hawaiian theme party. One thing they were able to do is put up a Christmas tree with handmade ornaments from kids at the ice rink. “It (the tree) was bare and lonely and needed decoration,” she said. “The kids, true to form, they made up their own each one an individual.” One thing that Abbott and the rest of the staff will carry over from this year is the time slots. The rink only allows for people to skate for an hour, due to the COVID-caused limited capacity on the rink. Abbott said the process has made the experience more enjoyable for not only participants but staff as well. “It really seems to be working well,” she said. “We’re turning over and believe it or not an hour is a long time to skate.” Abbott has been working at the rink for 12 years and over the years she has seen the number of people visiting the rink grow. She said the rink is an attractive spot for local people because of how rare ice skating is as an activity. The rink brings in people of all skill levels, which is another factor that makes the rink unique, Abbott said. “People have always enjoyed it and had a bit of a fascination with it,” she said. “It’s good exercise.” For more information on the ice rink visit www.thinklawrenceburg.com or call 812-537-0731.