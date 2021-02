The COVID-19 testing site on Wilson Creek Road is now being run by the health departments of Dearborn and Ohio counties. The counties took over all testing in the area Monday, closing the bus that was parked at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds. Optum Health had been running the testing site in the old Merchants Bank Building in the River Creek Village Shopping Center since June. The original plan…

To access content, please login or purchase a subscription.