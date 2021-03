A new face was sworn into the Crosby Township Fire Department at the township trustees meeting on March 8. Mark Gaynor brings decades of experience to the department, according to Chief Jason Davis. “He’s got great experience and with his knowledge and knowing who he is and how he works, it was just a good fit,” Davis said. Gaynor and Davis work together parttime for the Colerain Township Fire…

To access content, please login or purchase a subscription.