Cars lined the parking lot to pay their respects to Bill McKenna at F&M MAFCO. Halie Barger/Harrison Press

F&M MAFCO’s Chief Operating Officer Bill McKenna was a staple in the Harrison community who appreciated and supported everyone individually. McKenna died at the age of 64 on Jan. 4 after battling COVID-19. “It’s such a huge loss for the community,” Economic Development Director Shannon Hamons said. Mckenna started working with his father and brothers at MAFCO in 1974 while still attending…