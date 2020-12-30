Restaurant brings ‘some life’ into Miamitown

Body

Ari and Mia’s Small Town Cafe celebrated its one-year anniversary as a business in Miamitown in November. Just short of a month later, the restaurant was awarded business of the year by the Miamitown Improvement and Civic Association (M.I.C.A.)



“They drive their business,” said Diane Bachman a member of M.I.C.A.. “They’re always out there, they’re always saying here we are, this is what we have.”



Phil and Alexis Stacey quit their jobs in August of 2019 to open the business they named after their two daughters Ari and Mia. “We just decided to quit our jobs one day and work for ourselves,” Phil said. “We named it after our kids because it’s who we’re doing it for.”



The restaurant offers a variety of food and baked goods including breakfast all day on the weekends and until 10 a.m. Tuesday-Friday.

Some other items on their menu include soups, salads, wraps and sandwiches. During its first year the restaurant had to overcome the obstacle that COVID-19 presented.



“The hardest part of opening this restaurant was that we opened two months before they shut all of the restaurants down,” he said. “We weren’t sure if we were going to make it through, but we did.”



Alexis and Phil met in high school at Butler Tech, a technical high school. They grew up in the area, but moved to Hamilton. When looking for the ideal location for their business they were drawn in by the mom-and-pop shop feel that the building, at 6856 State Route 128 in Miamitown.



“It was kind of like what we were going for,” he said. “We didn’t want a huge restaurant we wanted to be able to be intimate with the

customers and everything.”



The building owner, Janie Minella, said the people in the business was just what the area needed to freshen up. The people in the community

offered the couple and their restaurant a lot of support during the pandemic.



“This area has gone so long we just needed to bring some life back into it,” she said.



The restaurant is open for dine-in and carry-out 7 a.m.- 2p.m. Tuesday-Sunday