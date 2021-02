Hope’s Journey’s application for a conditional use permit at 517 Park Ave. in Harrison was denied by the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) on Jan. 27. “Hope’s Journey is not going away,” the president of the Hope’s Journey Board Don Meyer said. “We’re going to do this. So, the folks out there who said they had other locations for us please let us know.” Meyer and the rest of Hope’s Journey board…

