This is the house Hope’s Journeys wants to develop into a men’s cooperative home on Park Avenue. Halie Barger/The Harrison-Press

By Halie Barger Staff Reporter HPreporter@registerpublications.com A possible men’s cooperative home in Harrison has sparked a lot of debate within the community, so much so that the Board of Zoning Appeals delayed discussion and then moved its meeting to a larger venue to have an in-person meeting. The board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the American Legion Post 199 at 10700…