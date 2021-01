Great Parks volunteers didn’t let the pandemic stop them from giving back to a place they love. While the pandemic may have altered some of the volunteer projects the parks take on in a normal year, many devoted volunteers found a way to continue helping out. In 2020 Great Parks had 526 volunteers commit to 11,921 hours of work during a time where everyone was hurting. “A ton of people I’ve…

To access content, please login or purchase a subscription.