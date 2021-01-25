Harrison Junior School moving to remote learning

Body

An increased number in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines among staff members at Harrison Junior School has sent the building to the distance learning platform for the rest of the week.

According to a press releases from Southwest Local Schools Superintendent John Hamstra, the junior school will be learning from home this week. Students are expected back Tuesday, Feb. 2.

“The sheer number of staff absences due to positive tests/family member quarantines is putting us in the position to have to go remote ... at Harrison Junior School only,” he said.

Students will be expected to return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, depending on if they chose that option for second semester. The other campuses will continue learning face to face.

“I fully understand that this change will not be easy, and that it will create some challenges for families,” he said. “Know that this decision was not made lightly. It is impossible to predict illnesses and associated test results.”

Because extra-curriculars have not been impacted, sports and clubs will continue as normal, he said.

Students will be expected to log on at the normal start time, and attendance will be taken each day as required by law. Teachers will report to school as they normally would, according to Hamstra.

“It is imperative that students continue to work hard and do their absolute best each day, despite the change in set up for the next week,” he said.

Teachers will be in touch with students regarding schedules and expectations for the week.

According to Hamstra, meals will be available for all students from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Junior School cafeteria entrance. Call 513-367-4831 before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, to place an order.

Hamstra said it is important that students and families in the district keep their bubble closed to immediate family members only to decrease the risk of contracting COVID-19.

“We continue to look forward to the availability of vaccinations in the coming weeks,” he said. “The vast majority of our staff members have elected to be vaccinated and we will be working with our partners at Mercy Health West to accomplish this monumental task once the vaccine becomes available to us.”

For more information visit www.southwestschools.org