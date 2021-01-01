Three have Hearts of Gold

Body

Three Dearborn Countians, who are described as role models, are new Heart of Gold honorees. The Dearborn County Foundation Inc. Are awarding Jada Ankenbauer, Dave Deddens and E.G. McLaughlin for touching the hearts of others through their volunteerism and other acts of kindness. “They are role models for how all of us can have a positive impact on others,” said Fred McCarter, executive director of the foundation. The trio of honorees have much in common, including being humble about their good works in the community. They also are all three known for having a what-can-I-doto- help attitude. Another common thread is they truly enjoy helping others to improve the community. “Volunteering is so important,” said Ankenbauer. “It’s the way we can give back to the community and to ourselves. It’s a circle. You get more back when you’re giving. It’s full circle.” Deddens said “it’s so much fun to give back. I always have fun getting out there doing something for others. We have a great community that’s always willing to get out there and raise money to help others. It’s a great feeling!” McLaughlin said he had great examples growing up that impressed him with all that they did in the community. “My mom and my dad were always involved in the community. Others influenced me too. I tell people to give back because you get so much more back. I’ve lived that. I know it’s true.” The Heart of Gold honorees, nominated by a DCF committee and then chosen as Heart of Gold Award recipients by the foundation’s board of directors, serve on the Heart of Gold Grants Committee, where each recipient recommends a proactive grants totaling $750 to charitable organizations that serve Dearborn County residents. In recent years, Heart of Gold recipients have been recognized for helping senior citizens or disadvantaged persons, working to improve the quality of education, expanding recreational or cultural opportunities, working with children, protecting the environment, promoting public safety and other acts of kindness. The three bring the total to 112 for the number of volunteers honored in the 22 years of the program. Here are their stories. ••• Jada Ankenbauer’s volunteerism and acts of kindness for others go back to her time in high school and college when she was a Special Olympics volunteer. The Aurora resident, who is a retired special education teacher and former childcare center owner (Lollipops and Rainbows in Aurora), has always been drawn to helping children, especially those in need, said her good friend and 2019 Heart Gold Award recipient Judy Ullrich. “Jada’s love for children really shows me what kind of person she is,” Ullrich said. “She’s always thinking about the care for and protection of children and it shows through in her charitable donations and volunteer activities.” An example of this is how Ankenbauer, a volunteer committee member and/or board member at Hillforest Historical Foundation for more than two decades, spearheaded the establishment of the American Girl Doll day camp 16 years ago. Each day for a week a different group of girls, ages 5-14, attend the camp at Hillforest Mansion to learn about history, manners, and hardships through quality activities provided by volunteers led by Ankenbauer and Ullrich. Ankenbauer said the camp, which includes the girls bringing their American Girl Dolls to teas and other activities, was important as a quality activity for the children. Ullrich said Ankenbauer often makes sure girls, who can’t afford a doll, have one for the camp. Ullrich said Ankenbauer’s parents influence her to volunteer. Her mother and father, the late Jama and Bill Lothridge, owners of Bill Lothridge Dodge car dealership in Aurora, were known for helping others in the community, she said. Ankenbauer never wants to be recognized, but she always has great ideas and is always willing to do the work to make things work out great, added Ullrich. “She always recognizes right away when there’s a need.” When the foundation needed a few new volunteer board members in 2005, Ankenbauer was asked to serve. She served more than a decade, including being president and chairperson of the board. She also has served on multiple committees, including the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Committee and the Board Development Committee, which recruits new volunteers and plans Board member education. She’s also served on event committees.