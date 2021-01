A Dearborn County resident is administered a COVID-19 vaccination on the first day of vaccinations to the public Jan. 11 at the Lawrenceburg Event Center. SUBMITTED PHOTO BY DEARBORN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The Dearborn County Health Department is vaccinating 600 more people this week to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The administering of the vaccine is scheduled for those 70 years old, and older, and for health care workers and for front-line EMS personnel. The vaccinations are taking place at the Lawrenceburg Event Center on Walnut Street. The county originally was to receive 500 doses…